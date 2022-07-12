A group set up to help men’s mental health will have a new venue.

Andy’s Man Club has been meeting at the Copeland Centre in Bretton – but needed a new venue as the group grew in size.

The group has now found a new venue, and will hold the weekly meetings at the Hodgson Community Centre in Werrington.

The facilitators at the group

Aled Hipgrave, lead facilitator at the group said: “As we are growing in numbers of men attending we have needed to find a venue that has more than one room available for us to use.

"Sadly the Bretton venue only has one room we can use which makes it difficult due to time constraints. With having the extra room we can split into two smaller groups so the guys that attend can have more time to be open about what is going on in their lives and not feel constrained to time.”

Meetings are held on Monday evenings from 7pm until 9pm, and allow men to talk about issues affecting their mental health over a cuppa.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported how the club is making a difference to many men’s lives in Peterborough through the work being carried out there.

The club’s first meeting at their new venue was held this week.