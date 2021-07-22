Yaxley primary recognised for education inclusion

The IQM is a nationally recognised validation of an ongoing commitment to developing educational inclusion.

Describing why the school has achieved Flagship School status, the IQM said: “Despite further periods of school closure during the last academic year the school has continued to provide high quality education and pastoral support for its pupils, as well as emotional and practical support for families.

“A wealth of information was shared to demonstrate the close ongoing links between families and school over the last year. Examples showed how staff supported children and families during the January lockdown through individual input, Facebook messages and videos.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fourfields Community Primary School in Yaxley has been awarded an Inclusion Quality Mark

“Potentially challenging times have been met with openness, a sense of community and fun – including balloons and a large inflatable unicorn on the pupils’ arrival back to school on March 8.

“Parents shared their gratitude for the way in which staff answered queries and concerns quickly and their appreciation of the regular letters and messages of support from the headteacher. These were described as heartfelt by many parents and were highlighted as a key part of supporting their own emotional health and wellbeing during the last year.”