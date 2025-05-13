Woodfield Preschool Brings Families Together to Tackle Food Waste on Stop Food Waste Day

Woodfield Preschool, part of Family Action’s services at Woodfield Park Community Centre, brought the local community together to mark Stop Food Waste Day with an en-gaging and educational lunch event that empowered parents and children to cook tasty meals using surplus food from the Centre’s Food Club.

The event welcomed families into the preschool to prepare a communal lunch using fresh but excess ingredients from the Food Club. The activity gave children hands-on experience in food preparation and opened up conversations with parents about meal planning, food preservation, and simple ways to cut down on household food waste.

The day was part of a wider week-long campaign by the preschool and the community centre to raise awareness around the global issue of food waste, and to show that local action—no matter how small—can contribute to big changes.

“Stop Food Waste Day gave us the perfect chance to show families that reducing food waste can be practical, affordable, and even fun,” said Sally Grieff, Family Action Service Manager at Woodfield Park. “By turning surplus ingredients into delicious meals, we’re not only saving food from going to waste, but we’re also teaching valuable life skills and encouraging a more sustainable way of living.”

In addition to the lunch event, the Centre shared daily tips and recipes on its Facebook page all week, offering ideas to help families make better use of leftovers, store food properly, and get creative with ingredients that are often discarded.

The Food Clubs at Woodfield Park Community Centre are a vital part of the local effort to support families and reduce waste. Open every Tuesday and Friday, the clubs allow residents to access a variety of fresh and packaged foods at a fraction of the retail cost. For a one-time registration fee of just £1.00, and a weekly contribution of £4.50, members can collect food worth between £15–£20, sourced from surplus stock donated by local suppliers.

“Food Clubs are a lifeline for many families, especially with the rising cost of living,” added Sally Grieff. “They also give us a fantastic platform to promote healthy eating, reduce waste, and foster a strong sense of community.”

Family Action has been supporting families for over 150 years and continues to run community-based programmes like the one at Woodfield Park to help people thrive.

For more information about the Food Club or upcoming events at the Centre, contact Sally Grieff on 01733 893361 or email [email protected]