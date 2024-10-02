Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teachers and support staff have been on the picket line again this morning (Wednesday)

Teachers from The Deepings School have taken part in a second day of industrial action over what they say is a lack of action by management to resolve “significant concerns” raised.

Staff were out in the rain on the picket line from 7am yesterday (Tuesday) and today to protest issues including pupil behaviour leading to safety concerns, poor communication, workload, a “chaotic” start to the new term, and management “constantly changing practices without consulting staff”.

The school is run by Anthem Schools Trust, which told the Telegraph the school has remained open during the strike action, and that they are “working hard to address members’ concerns.”

Teachers and support staff on strike outside The Deepings School.

As reported on Monday, staff in the National Education Union (NEU) and National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) at the school, in Deeping St James, say the issues have continued “despite significant efforts to reach a resolution in July”.

Following this morning’s strike action, NEU representative Spencer Bannister told us: “We’ve had two days of very strongly supported strike action, and lots of support from local parents and members of the local community. We think there’s a widespread appreciation that we are desperate to bring about positive changes at the school.

"We hope the Trust will now take the opportunity to work with us to bring those changes about.”

Representatives of both unions met with management from the school and trust on Wednesday last week (September 25), but claim that “little progress was made”.

On Monday, a union spokesperson told us: "Union representatives offered to make themselves available for further talks with a view to avert the need for strike action but have received no response to this offer. The unions remained committed to negotiate a settlement.”

A spokesperson for Anthem Schools Trust commented: “The trust and school are committed to the education and wellbeing of all our students. The school is working hard to address union members’ concerns.

“The trust continues to work intensively with the school’s leadership team in its drive and commitment to giving students at The Deepings School a high standard of education and to preparing them for the next stage of their lives.

“We are always open to holding talks with the unions and remain fully committed to working with them to find a resolution that supports both staff and the leadership team, while maintaining our focus on raising educational standards for our students.”