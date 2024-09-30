Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The union says the teachers have been “forced into industrial action”

Teachers from The Deepings School will go on strike tomorrow over what they say is their employer’s failure to resolve “significant concerns” raised by staff.

Staff will be on the picket line from 7am tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday to protest issues including pupil behaviour leading to “safety issues”, poor communication, workload and a “chaotic” start to the new term.

Teachers and support staff in the National Education Union (NEU) and National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) at the school, in Park Road, Deeping St James, say the issues have continued this academic year “despite significant efforts to reach a resolution in July”.

The two unions represent the vast majority of teachers and a number of support staff at the school – which is part of the Anthem Schools Trust.

A union spokesperson said: “Last year, members raised significant concerns about student behaviour which have led to safety issues, poor communication, and excessive workload. Management have made this worse by constantly changing practices without consultation with staff. As a result, the school has seen a high turnover of staff with significant difficulties in recruitment, resulting in a detrimental impact on the education of students.

“Following extensive discussions in June and July, it was hoped an agreement had been reached to avoid the need for any strike action. Unfortunately, a number of aspects of the agreement have not been adequately enacted by school, including the agreement to consult on changes to working practices and the promise to provide increased Senior-Leadership support for behaviour.

"In addition to this, members have reported a chaotic start to the new term, with provision for Year 12 Students at the school being cancelled last-minute and staff having their timetables changed numerous times already since the start of the school year.”

Representatives of both unions met with management from the school and trust on Wednesday (September 25), but claim that “little progress was made”.

"Union representatives offered to make themselves available for further talks with a view to avert the need for strike action but have received no response to this offer,” the spokesperson continued. “The unions remained committed to negotiate a settlement.

“Given the continued situation, staff have been left with no choice but to take strike action in order to bring about positive changes so that the school can once again deliver the education that the children and local community deserve.”

Gareth Jones, NEU East Midlands Regional Officer commented: “It’s a real shame that we’ve not been able to resolve the issues. Education staff only take strike action as a last resort, as evidenced by our members’ willingness to call off action in the summer when it was hoped that we’d reached a resolution. It’s imperative that the leadership of the Multi-Academy Trust return to the negotiating table with a willingness to genuinely address members concerns and make the positive changes that are desperately needed for staff and students alike.

Ken Rustidge, Lincolnshire NEU Branch Secretary added: “It a sad state of affairs that this Academy chain from Reading has not fulfilled it's part of the agreement reached before the summer holidays to consult with our members before making changes, forcing us into industrial action. I do hope a resolution can be found soon in the interests of all parties.”

The Telegraph contacted The Deepings School and Anthem Schools Trust for a comment this morning, but had not received a response at the time of publication.