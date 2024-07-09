Unique art project brings creativity and community together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thorpe Primary School, part of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT), has embarked on an innovative art project that not only engaged every student from Nursery up to Year 6, but also emphasised the importance of recycling and community involvement.

This unique initiative saw students transforming everyday items and natural materials into works of art, thanks to the creative vision of Roland Burt from Djibo Art RB7 Art Centre Queensgate.

The project began with an inspiring idea, how could the school create an inclusive art project using recycled and re-purposed materials, while fostering a sense of community?

Mr Roland Burt proposed an ingenious plan involving a litter pick and scavenger hunt for sticks and leaves, which he would then help the children turn into paintbrushes. He said: "This will teach the children life lessons about how to turn anything into a positive."

Students from Thorpe Primary School making their mark on an art and litter project

Year 3 students, along with local community volunteers, set out to Grange Park in Netherton and collected four bags of litter.

Aleem, a pupil from Thorpe Primary School said: "This has been so good. I want to clean up more litter."

Charlie added: "I come here a lot to play football, and I will check for litter each time I come in the future."

Simultaneously, other students explored the school grounds in search of sticks and leaves. "We can't believe the amount we found in just a few minutes," remarked Mrs. Mehmood from Nursery.

Mrs Patel then questioned, ‘how will Roland turn these into art?’

On 6th and 7th June, Roland conducted a two-day workshop at the school. He began by demonstrating how simple objects like a wooden fork, a comb, and a wooden peg could be used for learning the alphabet and times tables, captivating the children with his inventive approach. With these items, along with the collected sticks and leaves, students created a vibrant masterpiece full of colour and texture.

During the workshop, Roland encouraged the children to close their eyes and draw something that represented them, then use a black marker to incorporate any combination of letters and numbers into their artwork. The results were astounding, culminating in a final piece that will be unveiled at the school's last assembly of the year.

Mrs Catley, the organizer of the project, expressed her delight: "We wanted to do something that was a little bit different, and the enthusiasm and buzz around the school while Roland was here was electrifying. He engaged the children so well with his stories and ways of working, that the children were learning and creating without even realizing it!"