A TikTok star with more than 280,000 followers has donated 30 iPads to a Peterborough school.

Ashley Gordon, 38, known as DJ AG Online, donated the devices for Queen’s Drive Infants School in Peterborough in a bid to improve the learning and development of its students.

Fifteen of the iPads were provided by South Haringey School, while Ashley personally funded the remaining 15.

DJ AG at Queen's Drive Infant School.

Ashley left his role as a sales manager to become a street DJ and now patrols the streets of London with his decks and a camera attached to him.

Ashley ha said that he wants to bring joy to people on the streets by encouraging them to dance to his tunes.

He said: “I have been touched by the many interactions I have with children whilst streaming outside.

“Unfortunately, many of the children I meet do not have much, do not enjoy school, and do not have a positive outlook. I am hoping that I can change this.”

Ashley hopes that his donation will shine a light on the funding challenges faced by schools across the UK and encourages companies to consider donating unwanted resources to schools in need.

He added: “It was wonderful to meet the children at Queen's Drive Infants School, they were beaming with enthusiasm.

“The school has old iPads and laptops that are used to educate the children. Staff members are uneasy about using the equipment as it is slow and sometimes does not work.

“With over 260 pupils, this made me feel sad. These children are at a disadvantage. It was heartening to see the children’s reaction when I gave them the iPads.

“This donation only scratches the surface of what the school needs. Ideally, the school requires another 60 iPads, as well as new laptops and desktops for the staff to use.