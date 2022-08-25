The Peterborough School GCSEs: Headteacher delight as students do themselves proud
The Peterborough School’s Headteacher has praised pupils for doing themselves proud in their GCSE results.
A week on from the outstanding A Level 100% pass rate, impressive results have again been achieved by The Peterborough School students in the first formally sat GCSEs since 2019. The school has said that this year’s excellent GCSE results add to the school’s consistent record of examination success.
Individual successes include Harriet Miller who achieved six Grade 9s and four Grade 8s and is going to study English, Art and Philosophy A Levels in the Sixth Form.
Jasmine Modhvadia gained five Grade 9s and four Grade 8s and will continue studying Biology, Chemistry and Psychology for A Levels.
Ikaheng Pagiwa achieved four Grade 9s, five Grade 8s and one Grade 7 and will study Chemistry, Maths and Biology A Levels.
Georgie Hunt gained four Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and three Grade 7s and is going to study Psychology, History and Chemistry A Levels.
Headmaster, Adrian Meadows, was full of praise for all the students, saying: “I am delighted that students have done themselves proud in achieving excellent results after the disruption they have incurred throughout the past 2 years.
"They have coped incredibly well showing resilience and endurance and a great deal of hard work has gone into reaching this high standard. I am very pleased for all our students and congratulate them all.
"My huge thanks to all the parents and teachers for their support when learning moved online during the two lockdowns. I look forward to welcoming students back to school in September as they embark on the next exciting phase of their academic journey.”