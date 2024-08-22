Students at Stamford Welland Academy celebrate fantastic GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and students at Stamford Welland Academy, which is part of Meridian Trust, are celebrating another set of impressive GCSE results today.

Vicky Lloyd, Principal at Stamford Welland Academy said: “We are delighted with the performance of our students this year. They have done exceptionally well, and the overall results are in line with last year’s. The school continues to go from strength to strength and this latest set of results are another step in our journey”.

One student celebrating an excellent set of results is Pippa Holtzhausen; including three grade 9s, two Distinction *s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s.

The excellent work ethic of Matthew Prescott, Jakub Michalowski, Leo Thompson, Maisie Booth and Zoja Gajewska was also rewarded with the students averaging grades 7– 9 across their complement of GCSEs. In addition to being three of our top performers in terms of highest grades; Maisie, Zoja and Jakub should be congratulated on achieving over two grades higher progress across all their subjects, during their time at SWA.

Zoja, Pippa & Maisie

Other students who have made excellent progress during their time at SWA include Caitlyn Tannock, George Cunnington, Jack Milojevic, Cameron Greaves, Adam Morphew, Ella Martin, Leo Thompson, Jack Woodward, Archie Boardman, Macauley Shone, Harley Alexander, Ruben Boughey and Jack Klambro.

Vicki added: “We are exceptionally proud of all our year 11s, and this set of results reflects their work ethic and attitude to learning throughout their time at SWA. At SWA we pride ourselves on delivering a rounded education, where we focus on nurturing additional skills and attributes alongside the academic. We know that together with this great set of exam results, this approach will ensure our students are well prepared for very bright futures.”

Sarah Wilson, Executive Principal at Meridian Trust, said: “Many congratulations to our Year 11 cohort who have performed so well in their exams. The achievements reflect all the hard work they have put in during their time at Stamford Welland Academy. The students are now in an excellent position to take their next steps into Post-16 study and beyond. I would like to thank Vicky Lloyd for her excellent leadership in steering SWA to the success it has seen today, and I look forward to the exciting, continued growth and development of the school in the future.”

For more information about Stamford Welland Academy, please visit: www.stamfordwellandacademy.org