Sir Harry Smith Community College celebrates graduation from the Behaviour Hubs Programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sir Harry Smith Community College (SHSCC), part of Aspire Learning Trust, is proud to announce its successful graduation from the Behaviour Hubs Programme, a Department for Education initiative designed to support schools in creating a strong and positive behaviour culture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motivated by a desire to strengthen its approach to behaviour management, the school joined the programme to refine its strategies, policies, and systems.

Throughout the programme, the school has benefitted from extensive support from the Department for Education, including access to expert-led training, valuable resources, and collaborative opportunities with other schools. This experience has allowed the College to adopt best practices and tailor them appropriately to their setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the initiative, the school has also completely rewritten its behaviour policy, drawing on strategies from leading behaviour specialists Paul Dix and Tom Bennett. Developed in collaboration with students, staff, parents, carers, and school governors, the new policy reflects a shared vision and a unified approach across the entire school community.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Dawn White, Principal at Sir Harry Smith Community College, said: “The Behaviour Hubs Programme has been transformational for our school. By focusing on the behaviour of adults first, we have created a culture where expectations are clear, fair, and built on mutual respect. Our students are now better supported to regulate their own behaviour, build positive relationships, and take responsibility for their actions.”

By prioritising fairness, respect, and self-regulation, the school has already seen significant improvements, strengthening relationships across the school community, and creating a more inclusive, supportive learning environment. Looking ahead, the focus will turn to celebrating good behaviour and reducing exclusions.

Rachel Mason, Interim CEO of Aspire Learning Trust, added: “We are delighted with the progress Sir Harry Smith Community College has made through the Behaviour Hubs Programme. The team’s dedication to promoting kindness, care, discipline, and empathy sets a strong example. This achievement reflects the hard work of the entire school community, who we would like to thank for their help in shaping and upholding these standards, and we look forward to seeing their continued success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Harry Smith Community College is committed to sustaining and building upon the progress made, ensuring that the school is well-positioned to further develop its positive behaviour culture over the coming years.