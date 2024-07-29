There have been a rising number of permanent exclusions and suspensions from schools across Peterborough. Image for illustration only. Credit: Getty Images

New statistics show the number of pupil suspensions from Peterborough schools has risen by a third in just one academic year.

The figures from the Department for Education (DfE), show that out of the 80 schools across Peterborough, there were a staggering 4,912 suspensions in 2022-23.

This is a 33.6% increase on the previous year, which recorded 3,674 cases of pupils sent home as a temporary disciplinary measure.

The data also shows there were 58 permanent exclusions from Peterborough schools. This is an 26% increase on the previous year, which saw 46 registered for 2021-22.

The statistics incorporate all 80 state-funded schools in the area – including 60 primary schools, 15 secondary schools and five special schools.

Out of the 4,912 pupil suspensions, some 4,032 cases involved secondary pupils, with 657 at primary schools, and 223 at special schools.

Similarly, permanent exclusions saw 44 cases of secondary pupils being ‘expelled’ , with eight such instances at primary schools, and six at special schools.

The data for Peterborough follows a wider downward trend across England – with the data showing a shocking 36% rise in cases of disciplinary action at schools across the country.

Speaking about the statistics for England, DfE Minister Stephen Morgan said: “These shocking figures are a wake-up call about the problems that have grown in our schools in recent years. They put into sharp focus that too many pupils are being held back by their background and that our education system is failing to meet the needs of children with additional needs.

“Every pupil deserves to learn in a safe, calm classroom and we will always support our hard-working and dedicated teachers to make this happen.

“We are determined to get to grips with the causes of exclusions: we’ve already committed to providing access to specialist mental health professionals in every secondary school, introducing free breakfast clubs in every primary school, and ensuring earlier intervention in mainstream schools for pupils with special needs.

“But we know poor behaviour can also be rooted in wider issues, which is why the Government is developing an ambitious strategy to reduce child poverty led by a taskforce co-chaired by the Education Secretary so that we can break down the barriers to opportunity.”

The DfE says that suspensions and permanent exclusions may be used “in the most serious cases” as a measure to improve pupil behaviour in schools.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council told the Telegraph: “We are actively working with schools to reduce the number of suspensions and permanent exclusions and the work we are doing has already helped to lower the number of exclusions in the current academic year (2023-24).

“We have set up regular behaviour panels where schools can discuss any concerns and where we offer advice, guidance and support via staff working with pupils. Our officers are also regularly working with head teachers to look at alternative options to suspensions

and exclusions.

