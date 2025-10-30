Ravensthorpe Primary Academy donates uniforms to support Ukrainian children

By kate morfoot
Contributor
Published 30th Oct 2025, 16:26 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 16:32 GMT
Ravensthorpe Primary Academy in Peterborough donates school uniforms to Ukraineplaceholder image
Ravensthorpe Primary Academy in Peterborough donates school uniforms to Ukraine
Children at Ravensthorpe Primary Academy, part of Keys Academies Trust in Peterborough, have come together to make a meaningful difference for young people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

In a heart-warming gesture, Year 6 pupils, including members of the newly elected school council, helped prepare and label a donation of school uniforms for distribution through the local community group Helping Our Ukrainian Friends.

Most Popular

Mr Bob Bennett, from the organisation, explained that while they had to stop accepting general clothing due to overwhelming amounts of donations, they were thrilled to receive the donation of high-quality, unused uniforms which will be put to good use.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of the initiative, pupils wrote personal messages on the boxes for the Ukrainian children who would receive them.

Mrs Bell, a teacher from Ukraine, translated the messages and shared how touching it was for both her and the pupils to see where the donation was going and the positive impact it would make.

Katie Starkey, Attendance Officer at Ravensthorpe Academy said: "It’s incredible to see our children engage so thoughtfully and compassionately with a cause that affects so many young lives. Their messages and contributions will bring comfort and a sense of connection to children in Ukraine."

This initiative highlights the school community’s commitment to empathy, global awareness, and active citizenship, empowering pupils to make a real difference beyond the classroom.

Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice