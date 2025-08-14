Queen Katharine Academy celebrates Post-16 success amid new beginnings

Queen Katharine Academy students received their A-Level and vocational results today, marking the end of two years of study.

Students collected their results as staff and families gathered to celebrate with them. Many students secured top grades and places at leading universities, on sought-after apprenticeships, or into employment. A significant number are now preparing to continue their studies or start new careers, having achieved strong results across a range of subjects.

The results come as the academy continues to implement a period of positive transformation, including recent changes in leadership. From January 2025, Rick Carroll served as Interim Principal, overseeing a series of important improvements and new initiatives. Mark Taylor was subsequently appointed as Principal in June, leading the academy into its next phase of development.

Among this year’s notable achievements (of which there were many) are:

Michael Butler who achieved an A in A level Maths, an A in Core Maths, and A in Extended Project, an A in Physics (self-taught), a Distinction in Business Studies, a B in Further Maths, a B in Economics and a B in German. Michael now goes to read Physics with astrophysics at the University of Nottingham

Haidar Ali who achieved an A in Maths, a Distinction in Engineering and a B in Physics. He now goes on to read Mechanical Engineering at the University of Manchester

Milana Slajute who achieved an A in Economics, a Distinction in Applied Psychology and a Distinction in Travel and Tourism. After a gap year, Milana will study Economics at the University of Leeds

Elian Aziz who achieved an A* in Health and Social Care and an A* in Early Years. Elian will now study Public Health at the University of Greenwich

Sabiha Damani who achieved AAA in Health and Social Care, and goes on to study at Anglia Ruskin University

Damon Lewis, Director of Sixth Form at Queen Katharine Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 13 students for their hard work and determination. There have been some outstanding individual achievements, and the results reflect the commitment shown by students and staff alike. We wish our students every success as they take their next steps.”

Mark Taylor, Principal of Queen Katharine Academy, said: “Congratulations to all our students for a fantastic set of results. These achievements are testament to the hard work of both our students and staff, and I am delighted to be leading the academy as we move forward together.

“Our Sixth Form provision has been recognised for its strength, and these results show the positive direction we are heading as a school community. I would like to thank everyone - students, staff and families - for their support and hard work.

“We are here to help any students who need advice or guidance and look forward to celebrating even more successes in the future.”

Staff were available throughout the day to help students plan their next steps and celebrate their achievements.

For more information on Queen Katharine Academy, visit: qka.education

