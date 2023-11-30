Queen Katharine Academy bags ‘School of the Year’ at SOMO Awards

Queen Katharine Academy (QKA), part of Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET), have joined Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in receiving official recognition for their impact in Peterborough, supporting students from all backgrounds to realise their potential.

The prestigious acknowledgement for the Peterborough-based academy comes from this year’s esteemed UK Social Mobility Awards.

Organised by societal change charity, Making The Leap, the UK Social Mobility Awards were the first national awards to honour and celebrate organisations across the UK that are actively promoting social mobility within their workforce and in society.

Social mobility is a critical factor in ensuring that every individual has the same opportunities, irrespective of their background. The ‘School of the Year’ award signifies that QKA is a place where this is a fundamental commitment; a place where students are encouraged to excel and take significant steps toward achieving their career and personal goals.

Queen Katharine Academy pictured after securing 'School of the Year' title at SOMO Awards

The academy’s remarkable achievement coincides with that of Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), which was named ‘University of the Year’ at the same ceremony. Both forward-thinking institutes share a commitment to improving social mobility in innovative ways, and these accolades mark a significant milestone in their respective journeys.

Damon Lewis, Director of Sixth Form at Queen Katharine Academy, said: “Winning the ‘School of the Year’ award at the SOMO Awards is a tremendous achievement for QKA, particularly for our sixth form team. We place a strong emphasis on instilling a culture of ambition and academic excellence, guiding all our students to thrive and reach their full potential.”

“The SOMOs stand out as a unique set of awards designed specifically to acknowledge and encourage action that drives social mobility within Britain’s companies and institutions. These awards highlight best practices and innovation, celebrating excellence and achievement. They elevate social mobility as a cause equal to other diversity-related issues.”

This achievement adds to the five recent award wins secured by the Peterborough academy, most notably including recognition in the Pearson Teaching Awards and TES awards.

'School of the Year' Award at SOMO Awards

Damon continued: “QKA’s recognition comes in light of reaching a recent milestone, having supported our 1000th first-generation student in gaining access to university, set to happen in the coming weeks.

“Our incredible team is motivated by social mobility and a deep sense of social justice, which is a huge driving force behind them coming in each day, making a meaningful impact and serving our communities.

“We are incredibly proud of our staff and extend a heartfelt thank you to them for their contributions, from writing university references to never giving up. It all matters, and it all changes lives.”

The judges crowned QKA with its ‘School of the Year’ title after careful consideration of a diverse shortlist that features organisations and individuals from various industries. QKA stood out by showcasing its diligence in promoting social mobility and demonstrating the effectiveness of its initiatives.

Scott Hudson, Chief Executive at TDET said: “We firmly believe that education is the key to levelling the playing field so that all pupils have the opportunity to succeed. We are delighted that QKA has been recognised for its efforts in creating a positive and transformative educational environment. The double win of awards in Peterborough, with QKA being named ‘School of the Year’ and ARU achieving ‘University of the Year’ reflects our shared commitment to making a substantial impact on social mobility within this city. We want to thank the entire community for their support and dedication to securing this well-deserved accolade.”

Professor Ross Renton, Principal of ARU Peterborough, said: “Congratulations to everyone at Queen Katharine Academy on earning the title of ‘School of the Year’ in the awards.

“ARU Peterborough was built upon the principle of social mobility and ensuring that the people of the city and wider region have more educational opportunities. Inclusive education will provide countless benefits for Peterborough, and we are delighted that the recent UK Social Mobility Awards have given national recognition to our contribution alongside QKA. The university working in partnership with schools and colleges can supercharge the futures of young people across our city.”

Scott added: “Together, we are truly making a difference for social mobility right here in Peterborough.”