Peterborough's Queen Katharine Academy teachers go to the top of the class after winning national award

Two teachers at a Peterborough school have gone straight to the top of the class after winning a prestigious national award.

The teachers at Queen Katharine Academy, won the Silver Pearson Teaching Awards, which are known as ‘the Oscars’ of the teaching profession.

The Silver Awards were received in the categories of Secondary Teacher of the Year for José Ros, Head of Modern Foreign Languages (MFL), and Outstanding New Teacher of the Year for English teacher, Julie Howard.

José Ros, Head of Modern Foreign Languages at QKA, Kate Micallef from The Teaching Awards Trust, Julie Howard, Early Career Teacher at QKA, and Lynn Mayes, Executive Principal of Queen Katharine Academy

Jane Driver, Head of School at Queen Katharine Academy, said: “We are delighted and honoured to receive two Silver National Teaching Awards, and extremely proud of both José and Julie for their exceptional teaching which transforms the education and lives of our students.

“José Ros, as Head of MFL, and his team are pioneers in developing our Languages curriculum to meet the diverse needs of our student population. José is an outstanding practitioner, developing a highly effective curriculum and extracurricular opportunities with energy, originality and positivity so students are engaged in, and truly enjoy, their learning.

“Early Career Teacher (ECT), Julie Howard, is an exceptional member of our team, teaching tailored, innovative lessons with a warmth and passion that captures students’ imagination and engagement.

“As well as setting up a Bilingual Excellence Scheme for migrant EAL students, Julie collaborates with local universities to provide our young people with further opportunities - as well as mentoring team members both inside and outside QKA.

“For two members of our teaching team to receive national awards is testament to their inspirational work and QKA’s culture of excellence and inclusivity.

"During this academic year alone, we have been shortlisted for five awards which is a tremendous achievement.”