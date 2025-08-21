Pupils at Stanground Academy celebrate GCSE results

Pupils and staff at Stanground Academy, located in Peterborough and part of Greenwood Academies Trust, are celebrating their GCSE results today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Academy is pleased to announce another year of strong results for pupils. The Academy is proud of all its pupils, many of whom are now progressing onto their post 16 pathways at the Academy.

There have been some very impressive individual performances amongst a strong overall group performance. These include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle Daboh successfully achieved five grade 9s, three grade 8s and a grade 7 with outstanding results in mathematics, biology and physics. Danielle, who is the youth MP for Peterborough, is the first student to receive the Academy’s prestigious award of Full Colours and has been a true inspiration for our community.

Max Razaq achieved outstanding results with seven grade 9s, a grade 7 and a grade 6. He achieved grade 9s in biology, chemistry and physics. The Academy team is looking forward to working with Max in the upcoming academic year on his chosen A level programme of study.

Kostas Medeikis achieved outstanding results, obtaining seven grade 9s and two grade 6s. Kostas has demonstrated a strong work ethic and determination throughout the academic year. His performance in STEM subjects has particularly been overwhelmingly positive.

Annelise Witten has achieved a brilliant set of results obtaining three grade 9s, five grade 8s and a grade 7. Annelise has worked extremely hard to achieve these results which will see her welcomed her onto the Academy’s post 16 programme in September.

Danielle Daboh celebrating GCSE results this morning. Photo: Greenwood Academies Trust

Matthew Van Lier, Executive Principal and Andry Joannou, Head of Academy, said: “We are unbelievably proud of the pupils who have received their GCSE results today, as they have worked so hard to achieve the best set of results in the history of this academy. Together we will be celebrating more than 700 grades at 5-9 which will enable most pupils to gain entry to their first-choice destination – what amazing news! Our message is clear – hard work and good attendance generate brilliant grades at GCSE.

“These results clearly demonstrate a significant trajectory of improvement at Stanground Academy and I cannot thank all members of staff enough for supporting our pupils during their educational journey.

“Pupils have gained good grades in a wide range of qualifications which will provide them with a solid foundation for the next stage of their education – including record numbers who will be joining our Sixth Form.”