Pupils at City of Peterborough Academy rejoice at GCSE success

Pupils and staff at City of Peterborough Academy, located on Reeves Way and part of Greenwood Academies Trust, are celebrating their GCSE results today.

The Academy is pleased to announce a year of brilliant results for pupils and is incredibly proud of its pupils.

While everyone has done well, there have been some impressive individual performances. These include:

· Anna Kwartnik, who achieved 10 grade 5s and above, including grade 9 in biology and grade 8s in chemistry, maths, Polish and Spanish.

Michal Dziewecznski celebrating GCSE results at City of Peterborough Academy

· Michal Dziewecznski, who celebrates 10 grade 5s and above, including grade 9 in biology and grade 8s in Polish and maths.

· Harrison Pusey-Fovargue, who earned 10 grade 5s and above, including a grade 9 in maths and distinction* in enterprise and marketing.

· Kamile Kavolynaite, who successfully achieved 10 grade 5s and above, including grade 8 in biology, English literature and maths.

· Idris Khan who received nine grade 5 and above, including a grade 9 in history and grade 8 in biology, geography and maths.

In addition to the pupils above, Sonita Rashad, Saveera Pervaiz, Dabrowka Chmera, Ameer Ramatally and Mohammad Khan each achieved an impressive nine GCSEs.

Nicola Treacy, Principal at City of Peterborough Academy, said:

“These results are a testament to the relentless effort our pupils have put in throughout the year. They have faced challenges with courage and determination, and I couldn’t be prouder of what they have achieved. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our dedicated staff and supportive parents who have played a pivotal role in guiding our pupils to success.

“As our pupils embark on their next steps, whether that be post-16 education or apprenticeships, we wish them the very best of luck. We are confident that the skills, knowledge and values they have developed during their time at City of Peterborough Academy will serve them well in all their future endeavours.

“To all our pupils, congratulations on your achievements, and we look forward to seeing you flourish in the years to come.”