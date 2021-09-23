Prize-winning pupils honoured at King’s School Speech Day

The King's School speech day prizewinners 2021 at Peterborough Cathedral.

The prizes were given out by guest-speaker and former King’s student Nick Yeung. Nick left King’s in 1993 and is now a fellow at University College, Oxford engaged in researching how intelligent thought and action emerge from processing in the brain.

After leaving King’s, Nick graduated from Oxford with a BA in Experimental Psychology; following that up with a PhD in the same area from Cambridge University and post doctoral training at Princeton University. This led to an academic post in the Psychology department at Carnegie Mellon university in Pittsburgh, PA.

Headteacher Darren Ayling said: “You will understand me when I say there could have been no way of knowing what this year would hold when it started. That our students have enjoyed such astonishing success in such times is a testament to their hard work, good humour and commitment.

“I would like to close with a heart-felt thank you to: an incredibly focused and committed senior team, who planned and led in sometimes fast changing circumstances; to a team of support and teaching staff, including those who lead academic departments, who gave far more than could reasonably have been asked of them, and to governors who gave generously of their time and support to the School.