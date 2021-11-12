Plans to convert Peterborough HMO into SEN school submitted

45 Thorpe Road.

The application has been made to convert 45 Thorpe Road, which currently has 11 letting rooms, into an educational facility, which would be owned and operated by Beeches UK.

Beeches UK is an organisation experienced in operating residential homes and schools for pupils with special educational needs.

The school itself would be limited to a maximum of 21 pupils, ranging from 9 to 19 years old and would operate normal school hours, between 8am and 5pm. Pupils would be picked up and dropped off at home each day by minibus. Beeches plan to employ nine or ten full time staff

The ground floor plan.

The site would also be made fully accessible to pupils with physical disabilities, with no proposed use of the site in the evenings, at weekends or during school holidays.

The existing property the application has been made for includes the main house, a single storey extension to the rear and a garden area which includes implemented bases for two flats, which have planning permission.

The application to the city council is for approval for the building’s change of use, however, the plans state that the internal layout would only be subject to minor alterations to facilitate mobility for disabled students.

Seven classrooms, a management office, a lounge and a kitchen/lounge have been proposed for the ground floor and on the first floor, a further five classrooms.

The first floor plan.