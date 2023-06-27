News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough teaching assistant given A grade after winning top national award

Teaching assistant’s Korean Clubs prove a smash hit, as youngsters try food and learn K-Pop songs from the other side of the world.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 17:10 BST

A Peterborough teaching assistant has been given top marks after winning a prestigious national award.

In Wha Kim, who works at the Queen Katharine Academy, picked up the Teaching Assistant of the Year award at the Tes Schools Awards.

In Wha, who is of Korean heritage, picked up the award after working with children who speak English as a second language. She has also run popular Korean clubs at the school, where youngsters lean about everything from K-Pop to Korean cuisine.

In Wha Kim of Queen Katharine Academy, who won Teaching Assistant of the Year
In Wha Kim of Queen Katharine Academy, who won Teaching Assistant of the Year
The award for In Wha caps a brilliant week for the Mountsteven Avenue school, after two teachers won Silver Pearson Teaching Awards last week. José Ros and Julie Howard both picked up their prizes for their work in the school.

In Wha said of her win: “I was delighted to win the TES Teaching Assistant of the Year award. I enjoy my role helping vulnerable students develop their English language and literacy and students also enjoy attending my Korean Club, where we share Korean culture - from traditional cooking to performing K-Pop!

"It is wonderful to think that the work I do makes such a difference to the students. I’d like to thank my colleagues for nominating me and for all their amazing support, we have a brilliant team at QKA.”

In Wha Kim picks up her award. Picture: Tes Schools Awards 2023
In Wha Kim picks up her award. Picture: Tes Schools Awards 2023
Judge James Bowen said: “Here is a member of staff who is hugely valued by her pupils and is making a massive impact in her school. It’s great that her efforts have been recognised more widely too.”

Tes editor and chief judge of the Tes Schools Awards Jon Severs said: “With these awards we honour the education community, who we’ve served for nearly 113 years. This year has seen some incredibly high-quality entries.

“These awards showcase just how vital our education professionals are to every facet of this country. Teachers, leaders and support staff all play such an important role in schools: this is our chance to say thank you for all that they do.”

