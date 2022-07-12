Peterborough special school told it requires improvement - after being rated as good by Ofsted at last inspection

A Peterborough special school previously rated as good by Ofsted has now been told it requires improvement following their latest visit.

Ofsted inspectors visited Medeshamstede Academy in Peterborough in May. Now their findings have been revealed, with the school given a range of areas to improve on.

It was given an overall rating of ‘requires improvement.’ At the last inspection in 2017, the school was rated as ‘good’

Medeshamstede Academy

All pupils at the school have an education, health and care (EHC) plan due to autism spectrum disorder

Parents raise concerns

In the report, inspectors said: “Leaders have not ensured that the school remains good. Poor relations between the trust and LA have led to increasing numbers of pupils with social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs being placed at the school. This has not worked. It has led to significant concerns raised by parents about behaviour and safeguarding.”

The Peterborough Telegraph reported last year that parents raised concerns that pupils were leaving the school site during the day.

Shortly after the concerns were raised, the principal left the school.

Safeguarding rated as effective

However, despite the concerns from parents – with the report saying ‘Not all parents are fully supportive of the school’s work. A significant minority of them expressed concerns during the inspection about pupils’ safety and welfare,’ Ofsted graded safeguarding as effective, with the Academy and Greenwood Academies Trust committed to ensuring that all pupils remain safe.

The report added “experienced leaders oversee systematic procedures to keep pupils safe" and that "staff are suitably trained in safeguarding”. The Academy’s links with other support agencies were also found to be well established.

There was praise for the school for how they had dealt with the incidents of pupils leaving the site.

The report said: “Following incidents of pupils’ behaviour, leaders have taken action to secure the school site. Higher fences are in place to prevent pupils from absconding There are new locks which enable staff to control access within the buildings and outdoor

areas more effectively.”

‘Too many pupils disengage’ in the afternoons

The inspectors added that: “Too many pupils easily disengage from learning in the afternoons because the curriculum fails to inspire or motivate them. There is too much inconsistency in the teaching of the curriculum across a range of subjects.”

The report said that while there were incidents of bullying at the school, youngsters knew what to do if they or a friend was being bullied.

‘Reading is not taught well enough’

There was also criticism of how reading is taught, with the report saying: “Reading is not taught well enough. Staff do not clearly identify the support older pupils need to fill gaps in their reading skills, and enable them to read with accuracy, confidence and fluency.”

However, despite the drop in grades, there was praise for staff at the school in the report.

‘Pupils feel safe’

The inspectors said: “Pupils and staff feel safe in school. Most pupils behave themselves. Staff know how to manage their needs.”

The report added: “The youngest pupils thrive in the nurturing environment provided for them. Their communication and language skills are developed well. Early reading is taught effectively. High expectations and established routines ensure younger pupils behave

well.”

There was also praise for the one to one support offered to the youngsters at the school. The report said: “Pupils appreciate and learn from the personalised, one-to-one support provided for them. They develop an understanding of different relationships and career opportunities through regular personal, social and health education (PSHE) lessons. Most year 11 pupils move onto further education or training.”

‘We recognise there is always more work to be done.’

Clive Lawrence OBE, Strategic Director of SEND Academies at Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “While there are certainly positive aspects of this report to be proud of, including the safe and supportive environment fostered at the Academy, we recognise there is always more work to be done.

“We are committed to providing our pupils with the best possible educational experience and, as such, have taken immediate action, building on our existing improvement plans to ensure an engaging and enriching learning environment for all pupils. I look forward to working closely alongside our pupils, parents and carers, staff, local authority and the wider community to best serve the young people in our care.”

‘I have every confidence that the leadership team will do everything they can to re-establish the positive trajectory’

Wayne Norrie, CEO of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “Our ethos as a Trust is to ensure all pupils, no matter their start in life or the challenges they may face, be supported with the best possible education that empowers them to fulfil their potential. There is no doubt that Medeshamstede Academy is already providing fantastic care for its pupils and Martin Bentham, as Interim Principal, has provided continuity for the community whilst permanent leadership was found. Greenwood Academies Trust would like to thank Martin for his commitment to the Academy over the last nine months.

“I would also like to reassure our pupils, parents and carers and staff, that the Academy has the full support of the central team in driving forward these improvements and I have every confidence that the leadership team will do everything they can to re-establish the positive trajectory for the benefit of all pupils.”