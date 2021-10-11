Peterborough special school issues statement as a number of staff self isolate

Medeshamstede Academy off Reeves Way. EMN-210810-152254005

A number of parents of children at Medeshamstede Academy Special School have contacted The Peterborough Telegraph raising concerns.

Parents said they were concerned at reports that some pupils had left the school grounds during the day, and that a number of staff were off.

The school offers education to youngsters with autism.

The Peterborough Telegraph contacted Greenwood Academy Trust, which runs the Reeves Way school, about the issues.

A spokesman for the trust confirmed that principal Laura Ives was currently not in school due to personal reasons.

The spokesman said; “The health, safety and wellbeing of our pupils is our absolute priority.

“As an Academy, we take our duty of care extremely seriously and every decision is made with the best interests of our entire community in mind.

“Due to a number of staff who are currently self-isolating, in line with the latest government advice and in consultation with Public Health England, we have moved some of our key stage 4 provision to remote learning due to staffing shortages.

“However, the rest of the Academy remains open for on-site provision.

“We appreciate this continues to be a challenging time for our Academy community and remain in regular contact with our affected pupils, parents and staff to facilitate remote learning and provide reassurance and up-to-date information.

“In regards to a recent unrelated behaviour incident that occurred off-site, we are continuing to work closely with the families of the pupils involved and relevant external authorities to ensure appropriate measures are taken and the necessary support is in place.