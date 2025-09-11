The positive effects of a new mobile phone ban are already being felt at one Peterborough school, according to the principal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ormiston Bushfield Academy, in Ortongate, implemented the new ‘no phones’ policy at the start of school term on Wednesday, September 3.

Despite some objections from a minority of parents – the secondary school says the response has been overwhelmingly positive – with effects already being seen in the classroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT), the academy is one of a growing number of UK schools to become phone free.

Ormiston Bushfield Academy in Peterborough has implemented a mobile phones ban during the school day.

Principal Dennis Kirwan said: “I have been really encouraged by the positive response from our academy community, with parents, staff and students recognising the benefits of this new approach.

"Their support has helped ensure a smooth transition and I am proud to be creating a school environment where health, safety and wellbeing remain at the centre of everything we do.”

The new rules see each pupil given a special phone pouch at the start of each day – where their devices are kept locked inside. These are then placed into the pupil’s school bags, but are unable to be used. At the end of school day, pupils can unlock their phones at one of 30 ‘unlocking stations’ before they leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A social media post about the new rules on the school’s Facebook page received more than 100 likes.

Ormiston Bushfield Academy principal Dennis Kirwan, pictured with pupils.

One parent commented: “All schools should implement it”, with others adding “love this, and “well done”. However, a small number had concerns over how long it would take all the children to unlock their devices, with one parent calling the rules “childish”.

Studies by the World Health Organisation and others found that higher phone and social media use is linked to poor mental wellbeing and higher levels of anxiety and depression.

Last year, a Government directive called for all schools to prohibit phone use throughout the school day – but the policy was not made statutory. However, a growing number in the UK are already banning them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"By removing mobile phones from the school day, we are able to place greater focus on teaching and learning, improve behaviour across the school and support children’s mental health and wellbeing,” Mr Kirwan added. “While there will be a small number of exemptions for specific needs, this change is already making a clear difference.”

He added: “Following surveying and consulting students and parents in the summer term, the overwhelming response was for OBA to move in this direction.”