Peterborough schools to celebrate successes on A Level Results Day
Schools will celebrate the successes achieved by pupils tomorrow as A Level results are revealed - rather than reveal whole school performance data.
The COVID pandemic has changed the way pupils have taken A Levels and GCSEs over the past year, with teacher assessments, rather than exams, being the deciding facts on grades. Therefore comparing data with previous years is impossible.
However, many youngsters will have achieved top grades this year, and teaching staff are keen to celebrate their hard work.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Secondary Heads Group, said: “We are incredibly proud of the resilience and care shown within Cambridgeshire schools over the last academic year and wish all students the best of luck with their results and their future educational or career choices.
“Students taking GCSE, AS and A-levels regulated by Ofqual will this year be awarded grades based on an assessment by their teachers. Earlier this year the Government confirmed no performance data for schools will be published, as in 2020, because of the exceptional circumstances under which grades have been awarded.
“As the results are not comparable to previous years, Cambridgeshire secondary schools and colleges will not be able to publish school level performance data and will focus again on celebrating the successes of students whose hard work and dedication resulted in them securing a great outcome, given the challenges of the last year.”