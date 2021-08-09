Peterborough schools to celebrate successes on A Level Results Day

A level and GCSE exams have been replaced by teacher assessments this year

The COVID pandemic has changed the way pupils have taken A Levels and GCSEs over the past year, with teacher assessments, rather than exams, being the deciding facts on grades. Therefore comparing data with previous years is impossible.

However, many youngsters will have achieved top grades this year, and teaching staff are keen to celebrate their hard work.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Secondary Heads Group, said: “We are incredibly proud of the resilience and care shown within Cambridgeshire schools over the last academic year and wish all students the best of luck with their results and their future educational or career choices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Students taking GCSE, AS and A-levels regulated by Ofqual will this year be awarded grades based on an assessment by their teachers. Earlier this year the Government confirmed no performance data for schools will be published, as in 2020, because of the exceptional circumstances under which grades have been awarded.