Peterborough school 'shocked' and saddened' after pupil fighting for his life after being hit by bus

Queen Katharine Academy in Peterborough has been left devastated after one of its pupils suffered life-threatening injuries this morning (June 23).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The QKA pupil their way to school at around 8:20am when they were hit by a bus close to the Shell Garage on the A15/Lincoln Road in the Walton area.

The East of England Ambulance Service has confirmed that a teenage boy was rushed from the scene to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge; where they remain with life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bus driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Queen Katharine Academy in Walton.

The school, located on Mountsteven Avenue, has sent its best wishes to the pupil as the school community prays for a full recovery.

Interim Principal Rick Carroll said: “We are shocked and saddened to learn that one of our students was seriously injured after they were hit by a bus near to the Shell Garage on the A15/Lincoln Road on their way to school this morning.

“They have been taken to hospital and are being treated for serious, life-threatening injuries. We are in close contact with them and their family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know that our whole school community will be thinking of them and wishing them the very best.”

The school has also issued a plea for anyone who may have witnessed the incident at a bust time of the morning to contact police and has offered to do all it can to support other pupils that have been seriously affected by the incident.

Mr Carroll added: “We are aware that the driver of the bus has been arrested, and the police are investigating. We urge anyone who may have seen the incident take place to call 101 and quote ‘Incident 104 (23rd June)’.

“We know that students may have seen the incident take place. We have spoken to students today to make sure they know how to find support if they witnessed or have been affected by the incident.

"Parents can also contact [email protected] if you have any concerns about your child’s wellbeing over the next few days.”