Peterborough school scores 'Outstanding' Ofsted results across the board

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Children are said to be ‘profoundly happy’ at the school

A primary school in Peterborough is celebrating after being graded ‘outstanding’ in all areas by Ofsted.

Staff and governors at Fulbridge Academy, in Keeton Road, say they are ‘so pleased’ with the result of their first inspection since converting to an academy in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The education watchdog praised the teachers for their ‘strong subject knowledge’ – stating the school offers ‘outstanding education’ to its pupils.

Fulbridge Academy is celebrating its 'outstanding' Ofsted result.

An excerpt from the report reads: “Teachers meticulously check how well pupils read and write. Any pupils who fall behind receive immediate help so they catch up. Many pupils achieve better in national tests than other children nationally. As many pupils’ first language is not English, this is exceptional.”

The report goes on: “Pupils love their school and are profoundly happy. They value the outstanding education they receive.

"Pupils achieve exceptionally well. Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary, they attend regularly and care for each other. They respond enthusiastically to teachers’ high expectations. Pupils know their teachers are always mindful of their physical and mental well-being.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversity and positive attitudes to other cultures was also noted, with the report stating: “Pupils’ knowledge of world religions and cultures is strong. They celebrate difference. They focus not on what divides them but on what unites them. This ensures a highly inclusive ethos in this diverse community.”

The school was also praised for offering a range of extra-curricular opportunities for tis pupils, with the inspector noting how many pupils play sports, board games, performing arts and other activities.

"These experiences nurture pupils’ artistic skills, cultural knowledge and sporting abilities,” the report reads. “Trips to the theatre, the beach, a safari park and cave systems enhance what pupils learn in class. Pupils are proud of their forest school. They plant trees and pick litter. Pupils make a considerable contribution to the school and local community.”

Commenting on the report, executive principal Mr Erskine said: “During the two days, inspectors spoke about how the children love their school and express themselves so eloquently. How the school gives children opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have; the depth of the clubs, their love to perform in drama, dance and music as well as their passion for sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"An achievement like this is not something that happens overnight. This amazing achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire school community – from our exceptional children to our committed staff and supportive parents.”

Chair of Governors, Karen Hingston added: "All the staff have worked so hard, with the children at the heart of everything they do, this outcome is so very well deserved. We are so very pleased with the outcome of this inspection. There has been a lot recently in the press about Ofsted and the process, it was an intense few days but this result reflects the ongoing hard work and commitment by all the staff at Fulbridge. Their passion and commitment to the children at Fulbridge is clear, and this outcome demonstrates that.”

Head of school, Sam Smee commented: “With this being my first year in post, we knew that an Ofsted visit was imminent and so this is a fantastic recognition of the hard work, commitment and wonderful things that take place at Fulbridge Academy every single day. We all feel very proud of what’s been achieved and long may it continue”.