Peterborough primary school becomes latest to apply for increased space

Old Fletton Primary school.

A planning application has been submitted on behalf of Old Fletton Primary School to place a modular building within their grounds to increase the site’s capacity.

This comes after Peterborough City Council confirmed the requirement for the school to provide additional teaching and meeting space.

The additional space would also be used as a meeting space for Child in Need and other professional meetings, as well as staff training.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unit itself would be 8m x 3m and approximately 3m high, with the capacity for groups of between 12 and 15 people. It would be placed between the Year 5 and 6 buidling and the site boundary.

The application states: “The modular building that is of interest to the school is a durable and high performance unit, with energy efficient and green features that will provide a long term solution to the school.

“The unit will be clad in cedar cladding with a high performance roof system, powder coated aluminium doors and windows.

Old Fletton is the third primary school in as many weeks to submit a planning application to increase the space it has available; after Eye Primary School applied for a similar modular building last month. Meanwhile, Fulbridge Academy recently had an application to extend several of its classrooms to increase the overall floorspace approved.

In the case of Old Fletton and Eye Primary, it is thought that the rising demand for places is behind the applications.