Internal renovations to increase space at Peterborough primary school approved

Fulbridge Academy.

The plans, submitted by Fulbridge Academy, will see the school now able to maximise more of the space available to them; increasing the floor space from 374sqm to 400sqm.

This will be achieved mostly by the demolition of a block of five classrooms, with the five replacement classrooms coming in the form of flat roof extensions to existing structures.

The works will also see a conservatory demolished to make way for two classrooms and the part demolition of a canopy to create an extra block of toilets.

Plans for works at Fulbridge Academy, developments are highlighted in blue.

A now redundant gas meter will also be removed, several ramps will be added to increase level access and external surfaces made good to match the existing ones.

All of the works are being undertaken at the original Fulbridge Academy site, which houses 20 classes and one nursery room. Eight further classes are located at the adjoining Fulbridge Academy High site, developed in 2019.

In total, 880 pupils attend the school and this will not be increased as part of the works.

The key driver for the works has been the condition of the prefabricated timber west wing, which has begun to slowly deteriorate due to rot.

During the design process, the school also took the opportunity to increase the dining space, reorder the school year classroom and facilities, create a dedicated Year 6 entrance and create a centralised office and storage space.