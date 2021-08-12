Peterborough GCSE Results Day: St John Fisher proud of student's resilience to achieve top grades
Headteacher, Kate Pereira shares her enormous pride for the students at St John Fisher as they received top grades in their GCSE results.
Kate said: “I’d like to congratulate all of our students at St John Fisher receiving their GCSE results today. Students have worked incredibly hard to achieve these excellent results and shown enormous resilience and resourcefulness in what has been the most difficult of years for them. All students should feel very proud of themselves and what they have achieved as they now move on to the next stage of their education. Well done to everyone.
I’d like to mention a few students who achieved top grades at GCSE:
Isabel Cuenca achieved 5 Grade 9’s, 3 Grade 8’s and a Distinction in Sports Studies
Roberto Da Silva achieved 3 Grade 9’s, 2 Grade 8’s and 4 Grade 7’s
Ufuoma Ehwerhemuepha achieved 1 Grade 9, 5 Grade 8’s and 3 Grade 7’s