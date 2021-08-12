Peterborough GCSE Results Day: Dramatic increase in achievement at Richard Barnes Academy

Nick Morley

Nick Morley, Principal of Richard Barnes Academy, said: “We are thrilled with this excellent set of GCSE results.

“Our leaners have overcome so many challenges this year to get to where they are today and should be so proud of their accomplishments.

“A big thank you to our brilliant colleagues who have worked so hard to ensure our learners are engaged, motivated and encouraged to be the best that they can be – they really have done a tremendous job.”

This year, a number of students achieved fantastic results. Paris Abrantes secured five qualifications at level 4-9, including GCSE grade 4 in English and GCSE grade 5 in Maths. Becky Carpenter also achieved five qualifications at level 4-9, including GCSE grade 4 in English, GCSE grade 5 in Maths, and GCSE grade 6 in Art. Both Paris and Becky achieved a Level 2 Distinction in their Health & SocialCare qualification.

Ulvis Ozolins received five qualifications at level 1-9 including GCSE grade 4 in English, GCSE grade 7 in Maths, and GCSE grade 1 in Art and is moving onto to study Business at Stamford College.

Kayleigh Stapleton received five qualifications at level 4-9, including GCSE grade 3 in English, GCSE grade 5 in Maths, and Level 2 Distinction in Children’s Play, Learning and Development. She will be studying Childcare at Peterborough Regional College in September.

Other student successes included Mackenzie Farrington, who achieved five qualifications including GCSE grade 5 in English and GCSE grade 6 in Maths, and Chloe Grigas who received five qualifications, including GCSE grade 4 in English, GCSE grade 5 in Maths, and GCSE grade 4 in Art.

Previously known as Peterborough’s Pupil Referral Unit (PRU), Richard Barnes Academy provides specialist primary and secondary education for pupils in the city, aged between 4 and 16, who have been permanently excluded from school, or who are at risk of permanent exclusion. The school aims to integrate as many of these pupils as possible back into mainstream education.