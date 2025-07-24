Families from the Family Action Woodfield Park Pre-School were treated to a special summer event at Ferry Meadows Country Park, thanks to the Family Action Summer Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family Action’s Summer Fund provides families across the UK with access to activities, local events and days out that might otherwise be out of reach. These experiences are designed to help families build confidence, improve mental health, and connect with local communities.

At the summer day out in families enjoyed mini table tennis, sensory activities, mouldable sand, bubble machine and they all enjoyed a trip on the train and a BBQ lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Families feel pressure to live up to unrealistic expectations of summer—packed with big trips and expensive activities. But for many of the families we work with, for lots of reasons, even accessing the simple joys of summer feels out of reach.” said Teresa Duncombe, Family Action Preschool Supervisor.

Peterborough Families Find Joy and Support Through Summer Event

“Every family’s summer looks different, and for many, the idea of a “perfect” summer is far from reality. Recognising the unique challenges families face—from financial hardship and health conditions to anxiety and caring responsibilities— Family Action’s Summer Fund looks to bring joy, connection, and support to those who need it most.”

One Mum who took part shared her experience: “Felipe loved it! He really enjoyed being at the park, he was excited for the food and intrigued by some of the toys pre-school had set up and Felipe loved the corn!

Another said: “We had a really beautiful time at Ferry Meadows with everyone at preschool lots of laughs and the best of memories made.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family Action is committed to ensuring that no family feels left behind this summer. Through the Summer Fund, they are helping to create a more inclusive and compassionate community: one day out at a time.

To find out more about Family Action visit http://family-action.org.uk/holiday-hunger