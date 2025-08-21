Peterborough Council's pride as teenagers pick up GCSE results

Peterborough City Council have praised the work of teenagers – as well as their teachers, families and others – as they pick up their GCSE results.

It has been a nervous morning for many youngsters, as they picked up their results after months of hard work.

There is a range of services and support agencies available for all teenagers – no matter how well they have done – especially those who are unsure of their next steps.

Councillor Katy Cole, Peterborough City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “I want to say a massive congratulations to every student across Peterborough who is receiving their results. It’s a nerve-racking day but you should all be proud of how much effort you have put into your GCSEs, so well done.

“We should also show our appreciation to school and colleagues, as well as support staff, governors and volunteers. So many people have given their time and expertise to help Peterborough’s young people thrive.

“For those students who are feeling a little disappointed with their results, there’s no need to panic as there is a world of support for you to access. Your teachers can help you prepare for your next steps so make sure to speak to them as soon as you can.”

For careers advice go to https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk or call their helpline on 0800 100 900.

Anyone who is anxious or struggling can visit www.keep-your-head.com/cyp

Peterborough City Council will also be promoting advice for young people on their social media accounts.