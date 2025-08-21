Live

GCSE Results Day 2025: Live Blog as thousands of Peterborough youngsters find out their grades

By Ben Jones
Published 21st Aug 2025, 09:44 BST
Students in Peterborough have been celebrating their GCSE results.placeholder image
Students in Peterborough have been celebrating their GCSE results.
GCSE students across Peterborough have been collecting their results this morning (August 21).

The PT will bring you the results from all of the schools in the city throughout the day.

See below.

LIVE: GCSE Results in Peterborough

10:32 BST

Stamford School

We are all delighted on behalf of the students and families achieving these excellent results today. They are a testament to the Stamford community that comes together in this endeavour – brilliant students, aspirational parents and wonderfully capable teachers.

The significant improvement in grades this year reflects the impact made by Chris Smith (Deputy Head), Moira Cox (Deputy Head Academic) and the teaching departments in the last twelve months.

This points to the academic ambition we have for our students and the exciting future that is ahead at Stamford.

Chris Seal, Head of School
10:31 BST

Stamford School

Stamford School is proud to celebrate the achievements of its students following an exceptional set of GCSE results this summer. One third (30%) of grades were at 9-8 (A*) compared to 25% in 2024.

This year, over 12% of all grades were awarded at grade 9, a notable increase from 10% in 2024. In total, 30% of grades were at 9–8, 50% at 9–7, and 70% at 9–6, reflecting the hard work and dedication of students and staff.

An impressive 95% of grades were at 9–4, with a 100% pass rate across the cohort.

Headline Figures:

  • Over 12 % grades at 9 (10 % in 2024)
  • 30 % grades at 9-8 (25 % in 2024)
  • 50 % grades at 9-7 (45 % in 2024)
  • 70 % grades at 9-6 (65 % in 2024)
  • 95 % grades at 9-4 (92 % in 2024)
  • 100 % pass rate

Individual successes:

  • One student secured twelve grade 9s
  • 21 students with five or more grade 9s
  • 28 students achieved an average grade of 8 or above
  • 74 students achieved an average grade of 7 or above
09:58 BST

GCSE Results Day 2025: How this year's candidates did overall - and the highest achieving regions

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/education/gcse-results-day-2025-how-this-years-candidates-did-overall-highest-achieving-regions-5282035

09:42 BST

Welcome!

Good luck to everyone collecting their GCSE results this morning!

Related topics:GCSEPeterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice