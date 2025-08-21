GCSE Results Day 2025: Live Blog as thousands of Peterborough youngsters find out their grades
The PT will bring you the results from all of the schools in the city throughout the day.
LIVE: GCSE Results in Peterborough
Stamford School
We are all delighted on behalf of the students and families achieving these excellent results today. They are a testament to the Stamford community that comes together in this endeavour – brilliant students, aspirational parents and wonderfully capable teachers.
The significant improvement in grades this year reflects the impact made by Chris Smith (Deputy Head), Moira Cox (Deputy Head Academic) and the teaching departments in the last twelve months.
This points to the academic ambition we have for our students and the exciting future that is ahead at Stamford.
Stamford School is proud to celebrate the achievements of its students following an exceptional set of GCSE results this summer. One third (30%) of grades were at 9-8 (A*) compared to 25% in 2024.
This year, over 12% of all grades were awarded at grade 9, a notable increase from 10% in 2024. In total, 30% of grades were at 9–8, 50% at 9–7, and 70% at 9–6, reflecting the hard work and dedication of students and staff.
An impressive 95% of grades were at 9–4, with a 100% pass rate across the cohort.
Headline Figures:
- Over 12 % grades at 9 (10 % in 2024)
- 30 % grades at 9-8 (25 % in 2024)
- 50 % grades at 9-7 (45 % in 2024)
- 70 % grades at 9-6 (65 % in 2024)
- 95 % grades at 9-4 (92 % in 2024)
- 100 % pass rate
Individual successes:
- One student secured twelve grade 9s
- 21 students with five or more grade 9s
- 28 students achieved an average grade of 8 or above
- 74 students achieved an average grade of 7 or above
Welcome!
Good luck to everyone collecting their GCSE results this morning!