GCSE Results Day 2025: Live Blog as thousands of Peterborough youngsters find out their grades

We are all delighted on behalf of the students and families achieving these excellent results today. They are a testament to the Stamford community that comes together in this endeavour – brilliant students, aspirational parents and wonderfully capable teachers.

The significant improvement in grades this year reflects the impact made by Chris Smith (Deputy Head), Moira Cox (Deputy Head Academic) and the teaching departments in the last twelve months.

This points to the academic ambition we have for our students and the exciting future that is ahead at Stamford.