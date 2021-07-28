Outstanding Peterborough pre-school gives children ‘the education they truly deserve’

St Michael’s Pre-School in Stanground has received an ‘Outstanding’ rating following its latest inspection by Ofsted.

In her report, inspector Carly Mooney said: “All children who attend the pre-school receive the early years education they truly deserve, to succeed in life.

“The very secure attachments formed between staff and children give them a strong sense of belonging. They are motivated to join in and ‘have a go’ in activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Michael's Pre-School venue at the church jall, Mace Road, Stanground. EMN-210728-151530009

“Children show an excellent level of confidence and independence for their age. In large group situations, they readily tell everyone about their experiences outside of the setting and are self-assured to answer questions from staff.

“Children are consistently nurtured by highly skilled staff who understand the fundamental importance of helping children to be ready to start school and preparing them for life in modern Britain.

“Children build strong friendships with their peers and are confident to ask them for help.”

The staff were also praised for providing “consistent meaningful praise that helps children to build high levels of self-esteem,” while it was noted that: “Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities receive exemplary care and learning opportunities.

“Staff are very quick to identify where additional support may be required. They work extremely closely with parents and other professionals to narrow any gaps in attainment and provide a fully inclusive environment in which children thrive.”