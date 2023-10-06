Newborough pre-school holds special celebration to mark 55th anniversary
A Peterborough pre-school held a special celebration to mark 55 years of helping families in their community.
Newborough Pre-School marked the occasion last month, with a special party.
A spokesperson for the pre-school said: “The occasion was marked by an open afternoon at Newborough Village Hall which has been the home of the pre-School from its beginning, for families and friends to visit us to view many years of memories captured in photographs and to share their own memories of years gone by and also to reconnect with setting staff some of which have served over 23 years and will continue for many more years to come.
“The celebration was marked with the cutting of a birthday cake and shared along with tea and coffee throughout the afternoon”.
Anyone wanting further details about the pre school can email [email protected] or call on 07423519890.