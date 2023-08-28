A brand new special educational needs (SEN) building will open its doors in September.

The Beeches Independent School will officially open its new building on Thorpe Road on September 29, with Peterborough MP Paul Bristow doing the honours.

The new building is much larger than the school’s previous building on Dogsthorpe Road and will have the capacity for 32 pupils.

A classroom inside the previous Beeches School building during 2020.

The building has been renovated and fitted with facilities and resources that will fulfil the special education needs of pupils, including interactive whiteboards, a state-of-the-art sensory room, large garden with its own vegetable patch, and a kitchen with modern appliances to replicate a home culinary experience.

The Beeches provides specialist education to children with autism and/or learning difficulties; which aims to create a holistic and diverse learning environment which provides pupils with the knowledge and skills they require for their next steps of life.

Currently, there are a number of children from Peterborough and around Cambridgeshire, many of whom are in care.

The Beeches is a company that provides a combination of Ofsted registered residential childcare services and CQC registered supported living services for children and young people aged between eight and 25 years old.