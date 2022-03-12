Cllr Irene Walsh cut the ribbon to officially open the new sensory room at The Maples care home in Peterborough on Wednesday (March 9).

The Maples, on Oundle Road, Peterborough, is an Ofsted registered privately owned children’s home which provides care for children with learning disabilities, autism spectrum disorder and other associated needs. They have built a new sensory room which was officially opened by Councillor Irene Walsh this week.

The Maples first opened its doors in 2009 and has since become a well established residential care home in the area, providing an essential service to children with challenging behaviour who require support in Peterborough and the surrounding areas. It is registered to care for four children between the ages of 10 and 19 for 52 weeks of the year. The home has four individual double bedrooms with a bright conservatory which leads out to a large garden.

The Maples is one of three residential care homes in Peterborough, owned by The Beeches. The company provides a combination of Ofsted registered residential childcare services and CQC registered supported living services for children and young people aged between eight and 25 years old. They also have their own on-site school -The Beeches Independent Special School - which offers specialist education to children with autism and learning difficulties.

Cllr Walsh, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, Health and Public Health, cut the ribbon to officially open the room this week.

Shazia Lalani, 28, from London, is the marketing manager of Silver Birch Care.

“The sensory room will offer a safe and comfortable environment where the children can explore and develop their senses and skills,” she said. “It will have lights, colours, different sounds, sensory soft play objects and games equipment which are designed to stimulate their senses and help them engage.

“The children have learning disabilities and challenging behaviours so it will be a safe space for them to relax, feel comfortable and support them with their needs.”

"The reason why I am opening the new sensory room can be answered in two parts," she said. "I am, as Cabinet Member with the relevant portfolio, delighted to support the additional facility that is now on offer at The Maples.

"On a personal level, I have a young granddaughter with special needs, albeit she lives with her parents abroad. I am acutely aware how challenging life can be for such children, their carers and families and of the need for special facilities to help young people with their development.

"I was very impressed by the sensory room. It is beautifully fitted out with objects, lights and calming sounds. I am sure the young residents are going to find it a relaxing and peaceful place to be.