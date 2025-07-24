New Road Primary School celebrates second consecutive Platinum School Games Award

The school extended their Trim Trails around the school - giving more children the chance to enjoy active, energetic play during breaktimes.

New Road Primary School, part of Aspire Learning Trust, is celebrating its second consecutive School Games Platinum Award - the highest honour in the government’s national programme promoting sport and physical activity in schools.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reserved for schools that have held Gold status for four consecutive years, the Platinum Award recognises long-term excellence in inclusive sport and physical education. At New Road, this commitment is central to school life and culture.

All pupils benefit from two high-quality PE lessons each week, meeting national guidelines and ensuring regular, structured physical activity that supports both physical and mental well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the year, the school runs a rich calendar of competitions and festivals, many of which are hosted by fellow Aspire Learning Trust school, Sir Harry Smith Community College, and involve all Whittlesey primary schools. New Road also proudly represents its community at county-level events and through the Witchford Sports Partnership School Games.

The New Road girls’ football team secured third place in the Whittlesey Primaries Girls' Football Event this year.

One longstanding and impactful partnership the school continues to benefit from is with Staff Sergeant Shane Sadler, a lead boxing coach with the British Army. During his army leave, he hosts age-appropriate boxing workshops for the pupils, introducing them to new skills and forms of physical activity they may not have experienced before. His sessions have become a valued part of the school’s enrichment programme, inspiring confidence, discipline, and engagement through sport.

Executive Principal, Robert Litten, praised the school’s achievement, saying: “This award is a powerful reflection of the values and spirit we promote every day at New Road – aspiration and achievement for all. Our school sporting motto is ‘We either win or learn’, and earning this recognition for a second year in a row is a credit to our pupils’ determination, our staff’s commitment, and the strength of our community partnerships.”

Strong community ties are central to New Road’s sporting success. These partnerships include Whittlesey Table Tennis Club, Whittlesey Warriors Netball Club, Whittlesey Cricket Club, Cricket East, and Thorney Rugby Club, among others. These connections enrich the school’s sporting offer, help pupils develop their skills beyond the school setting, and inspire lifelong confidence and enthusiasm for sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Platinum Award also recognises New Road’s broader efforts to engage key school partners, support smooth transitions at key stages — such as the start of Key Stage 2 in Year 3 and the move to secondary school — and promote leadership, equality, and physical literacy.

The New Road Primary School Cricket Team competed in a local tournament.

Through close collaboration with secondary schools and pupil leadership initiatives, the school creates a culture that values inclusion and personal growth. With this second consecutive Platinum Award, New Road Primary School further cements its reputation as a leader in physical education, where every child is supported to thrive through an active, healthy, and inclusive approach to school life.

For more information about New Road Primary School, visit: https://www.newroadprimary.com/

For more information about Aspire Learning Trust, visit: https://www.aspirelearningtrust-cambs.co.uk/