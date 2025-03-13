Kimbolton School heads to F1 in Schools UK final after winning regional heat

Kimbolton School, Cambridgeshire, is heading to the UK final of the F1 in Schools challenge after its Blue Mercury team made history by securing first place in the Professional Class at the East Anglia Regional competition. This landmark victory marks the first time Kimbolton School has achieved an overall win in the Professional Class, underscoring the school's growing reputation in STEM excellence.

The F1 in Schools Regional Competition is part of a prestigious global STEM challenge where teams of pupils design, build, and race miniature Formula 1-style cars, while also developing branding, sponsorship, and engineering skills. Competing against top schools across East Anglia, Blue Mercury showcased exceptional innovation and teamwork to claim the top spot.

Kimbolton teams have a strong legacy in the competition, having won the East Anglia regional final at Development level every year since the school’s first entry in 2018. Even in 2021, when the event was held remotely due to Covid, Kimbolton secured second place at the National Finals. This year, the team's success is even more impressive as it marks their Professional Class debut – accelerating straight to victory.

Blue Mercury’s cutting-edge car, featuring ceramic bearings and carbon fibre axles, recorded the fastest speed in Kimbolton School history at an impressive 19.2 metres per second. Their success didn’t stop there - the team also won the ‘Overall Best Pit Display’ award, recognising their creativity and meticulous attention to detail across all aspects of the competition.

Will Chuter, Headteacher at Kimbolton School, said: “We are incredibly proud of Blue Mercury for this fantastic achievement. Their dedication, resilience, and engineering excellence exemplify the values we encourage at Kimbolton School. To win first place on their first attempt at the Professional Class is truly extraordinary. We look forward to seeing them take on the national finals with the same determination and innovation."

The team - Ljiljana S., Harry J-W., Jack E., Miles S., Robyn F-W. and Austin S. - now have their sights set on the national finals at the end of March, where they will aim to make an even greater impact.

Reflecting on their achievement, the team said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support Kimbolton School has given us throughout this competition. Representing the school at this level is a privilege, and this milestone is just the beginning - we’re excited to build on our success and see what we can achieve next. Bring on the national finals!”

The Lenovo F1 in Schools UK National Final takes place from 26 – 27 March in Rotherham. Development and Professional Class teams will compete to see who will be crowned UK National Champions and progress to the Aramco F1 in Schools World Final.

