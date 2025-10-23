Kimbolton School celebrates Black History Month 2025

Kimbolton School, Cambridgeshire, has been marking Black History Month 2025 this October with a rich programme of events and activities designed to inspire reflection, learning and celebration across the whole school community.

The month-long celebration began with a special visit from Linbert Spencer OBE - a renowned consultant, coach, and facilitator who has spent his career helping organisations embrace inclusion, value diversity, and foster a culture of belonging. He is also the author of influential works such as Inclusive Leadership and Why It Matters and Equality in the UK: 10 Years of a Journey.

During his visit, Linbert delivered a powerful whole-school assembly, sharing stories and insights that encouraged pupils and staff to think deeply about the importance of equity and inclusion. He then led an interactive workshop with pupils and a training session for the Senior Leadership Team, focusing on inclusive leadership and building equitable environments. His thought-provoking messages set a powerful tone for the month’s events, inspiring the entire Kimbolton community to engage with this year’s theme: “Standing Firm in Power and Pride.”

Throughout October, Kimbolton pupils and staff have been taking part in a wide-ranging programme of activities, including themed workshops, lunchtime clubs, and creative competitions. A special curriculum focus has explored the contributions and stories of Black and Global Majority individuals, highlighting their impact across history, culture, and society.

The school library has curated a dedicated display featuring books, biographies, and resources by Global Majority authors, encouraging students to discover new voices and broaden their perspectives. Lunchtime clubs have hosted themed sessions celebrating cultural heritage through music, literature, and the arts. Pupils have also had opportunities to express what Black History Month means to them through creative challenges and competitions.

Headmaster at Kimbolton School, Will Chuter, said: “Black History Month is an important opportunity for our community to come together in recognition, learning and celebration. This year’s theme has encouraged us to reflect on the strength and resilience of those who have shaped our shared history and to look forward with confidence and purpose. We are delighted to have such a rich and engaging programme that supports these values. Through these activities and reflections, Kimbolton School reaffirms its ongoing commitment to inclusion, equality, and the celebration of diversity - not only during Black History Month, but throughout the year.”

For more information about Kimbolton School, please visit: www.kimboltonschool.com