Have your say on Peterborough school transport schemes

Residents can have their say on proposed changes to Peterborough City Council’s Transport Assistance Policies for school pupils aged between four and 16.

The authority has launched a public consultation on the proposals which will run until 20 June and feedback from parents, carers, schools, colleges and other key stakeholders is particularly sought.

The council has a duty to transport eligible children from home (or a suitable pick up point) to their school to allow attendance during normal school hours and eligibility is determined by its Transport Assistance Policies.

The Council is currently looking to make the following changes to its policy:

Cycle allowance – Updated to £100 per term, was previously £30. The council has offered £100 per term since Covid to encourage take up and due to its promotion of health and environmental benefits.

Personal transport budgets – Where cost effective, parents/carers will be offered 45p per mile rather than 40p for Mainstream students, and an enhanced rate of 70p per mile for SEND pupils. This is to encourage parents/carers to make their own arrangements to transport their children to school with a provision that meets the child’s individual needs.

Students at non-preference schools - Pupils will now be expected to remain on a waiting list for their nearest/ designated school to receive transport assistance to the directed school. This includes re-applying at the start of each academic year through the admissions team. Emergency circumstances transport will now be limited to three academic terms/ one academic year.

If the proposed changes are agreed, the new policies would be effective for applications for the 2025/2026 academic year, starting from September 2025.

Cllr. Katy Cole, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “I would urge everyone to have your say and take part in the consultation, your feedback is vitally important and will help us make a final decision.

“Your feedback will also ensure these policies support young people needing transport assistance and help inform us about how we could work differently.”

The council must have policies that ensure it meets all legal duties for the provision of travel to school and post 16 transport services. The Post 16 Transport Assistance Policy is also in the process of being reviewed.

These legal requirements are set by the Department for Education (DfE) and include travel for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

Peterborough currently has one combined 4-16 Home to School Transport Policy covering both mainstream and SEND which has been in place since 2019.

For more information on the consultation and to have your say visit https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/engagement-hub/home-to-school-transport-policy-changes-consultation