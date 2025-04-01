Gunthorpe Primary School commended for continued improvement by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gunthorpe Primary School in Peterborough, part of Soke Education Trust, has made significant strides in its latest Ofsted report, following an inspection on 4th and 5th March 2025.

The school has achieved 'Good' ratings in three out of the five key areas assessed by Ofsted, a significant increase from just one 'Good' area in 2022.

Inspectors awarded 'Good' ratings in Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, and Leadership and Management, noting that the school is "improving" and acknowledging the dedication and hard work of its staff and pupils. While the Quality of Education and Early Years Provision still "require improvement," inspectors were keen to highlight the school's clear upturn since its previous inspection.

Christopher Scales, Headteacher of Gunthorpe Primary School, said: "We are really encouraged by this report, which recognises the significant progress we have made. Moving from 'Requires Improvement' to 'Good' in two additional key areas, while maintaining our 'Good' rating in Personal Development, reflects the positive changes we've worked hard to implement in recent years. We are excited about the future and look forward to continuing our improvement journey."

Pupils from Gunthorpe Primary Academy, which was commended for its continued improvement by Ofsted

The report noted significant progress in pupils' Behaviour and Attitudes, crediting the school's supportive environment and consistent enforcement of its "golden rules" through assemblies and a kindness-based reward system. Personal Development also earned a "Good" rating from Ofsted, with inspectors praising the school's focus on pupil wellbeing through initiatives like breaktime bagels and psychotherapy services.

Academically, Gunthorpe Primary is making strides in key areas. While the Quality of Education still requires improvement, Ofsted acknowledged the implementation of high-quality curriculum packages and improved lesson delivery. Early reading is a priority, with "more children in the early years keeping up with the phonics programme," regular reading practice is boosting pupils' confidence and fluency.

Leadership and governance were deemed "Good" by Ofsted, with inspectors stating that "new leaders are taking sensible steps to raise standards." This collaborative effort to drive improvement is evident in the work of Headteacher Christopher Scales and Cathy Carlisle, CEO of Soke Education Trust. The report also notes that “leaders are relentless in their efforts to keep pupils safe”, for example, by working closely with external partners to strengthen safeguarding.

Cathy Carlisle, CEO of Soke Education Trust, said: "This Ofsted report reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire Gunthorpe Primary team, and it demonstrates the positive impact of our collaborative approach to school improvement. We are incredibly proud of the progress made and remain committed to supporting Gunthorpe as it continues to flourish."

The full report can be found on the Ofsted website: reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/145268

For more information about Gunthorpe Primary School, visit: www.gunthorpeprimary.org.uk/