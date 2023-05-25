Three Peterborough schools will share a £2.4 million government investment to improve facilities on site for pupils and staff – and help the classrooms become greener.

Gunthorpe Primary School, Northborough School and Werrington Primary will each see work commence over the summer holidays to improve their infrastructure, after being awarded the government cash as part the school’s

Condition Improvement Fund which helps education providers keep buildings safe and in good working order

The funding will improve facilities at the schools

Chris Scales, newly appointed headteacher at Gunthorpe Primary School said the funding would mean the school would be able to spend more money on items to help youngsters during their lessons.

He said: “It’s really exciting to have this investment and means we can spend more of our funding on supporting children’s learning in the classroom."

The schools will use the money on heating systems and ensuring electrical systems are safe and compliant – and will help them get closer to their sustainability aims.

Gunthorpe, Northborough and Werrington schools are all part of the Soke Education Trust, and were the only schools in the city to gain the funding.

Chief Executive Officer, Cathy Carlisle said the funding would help the schools ensure class rooms are fit for pupils.