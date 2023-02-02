Great Gidding Primary School closure - how future of school could be decided

A decision on the future of Great Gidding Primary School is set to be made over the next few months.

Cambridgeshire County Council is currently consulting on the potential closure of the school, after raising concerns about its future viability due to dropping pupil numbers.

The authority said forecasts show that the number of pupils at the school could drop to below 40 in September 2023.

Great Gidding Primary School

If that happens the authority has said the school would have to go down from three classes to two, which it has said could impact children’s education outcomes.

Parents and community members also attended a public consultation meeting at the school this week, where many voiced their concerns about the potential closure.

Timeline of the next steps

January/February – The county council launched a 30 day consultation on the school’s potential closure on January 23, with it due to close on February 21.

March – On Wednesday March 8, a report is expected to be presented to the children and young people committee, which will then consider the results of the consultation and decide whether to publish a statutory notice of a formal proposal to close the school.

If that happens the authority will move to stage two of the process, publishing the statutory notice.

Later in March it could move to stage three of a four week representation period, and a staff specific consultation period.

April – The county council could then move to stage four, where a final decision on whether to close the school would be made by the committee.

August – If the decision is made to close the school, it would then be set to close on August 31, 2023.

If the committee decides not to close the school, the county council will have to look at how it will keep the school open.