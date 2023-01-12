Parents concerned by plans being discussed that could lead to the closure of Great Gidding C of E primary school have launched a petition to save the school.

Cambridgeshire County Council is set to begin a consultation on the school’s future given that pupil numbers have fallen from 75 to 47 over the last ten years and are predicted to dip below 40 in September 2024. This is set to see the school’s funding continue to drop, which will in turn pose difficulties in maintaining the school’s good education standards, according to the council.

Parents of children currently at the school have expressed their concern about the closure- which could take effect at the end of the summer term- and where their children could be forced to attend instead.

Great Gidding C of E primary school.

Potential nearby schools include Sawtry Infant School, Sawtry Junior School, Folksworth C of E Primary School, Alconbury Primary School and Holme Primary School- which range from five to ten miles from Great Gidding.

The petition reads: “There are many reasons, why we need this school to remain open and petition against this decision.

"There are many children who attend Great Gidding Church of England Primary School, who have thrived due to the exceptional environment they provide. Whilst Great Gidding Church of England primary School is a smaller school in comparison to those in the area, this is what makes them that much better.

"The teachers and all staff members are compassionate, caring, and welcoming. They always have time for you and the children. The school is a place of learning but also teaches the children values. The children learn how to grow.

"This school is exceptional and important to many because of its culture. None of us are the same and as such should not be treated as such. As a school, Great Gidding Church of England Primary School encourage and nurture this. Each child is treated as an individual, with respect, and taught with their own strengths and qualities in mind.”

Parents have also raised concerns about the availability of school places in nearby alternatives.

To view the petition, visit: www.change.org/p/save-great-gidding-church-of-england-school-from-being-closed.

Cambridgeshire County Council’s Children and Young People Committee is to discuss beginning the consultation into the school’s future on Tuesday (January 17).