GCSEs 2022 Peterborough: See results and reaction throughout the day as school students receive grades
The wait is over for thousands of students.
GCSE results day is here and thousands of students in Peterborough will be finding out how they did and where they will be moving onto in the future.
Find out all of the results and see all of the reaction on the Peterborough Telegraph live blog below.
St John Fisher Catholic High School
Kate Pereira, Headteacher
Well done to students at St John Fisher who took GCSE exams this year and have received their results today
Achieving these results has been a difficult journey for this year group due to the pandemic and the periods of school closures because of the two lockdowns.
The students must be congratulated for their determination to succeed even when things were very challenging. These results today have shown that they have done this.
Thank you to all parents and teachers who have supported our students to do their best and congratulations to all.
St John Fisher Catholic High School
The following students have been given a special mention:
Alicja Jeziorna – Three 9’s, four 8’s and three 7’s
Reda Hussain - Three 9’s, four 8’s, one 7 and one Distinction
Amanda Kasparkevica – Two 9’s, five 8’s, one 7 and one Distinction
Rasika Monteiro – Three 9’s, three 8’s, one 7, two 6’s
Elizabeth Desborough – One 9, three 8’s, five 7’s
Amir Hosseini – Six 8’s, one 7, one 6 and one Distinction
Ormiston Bushfield Academy
Dennis Kirwan, Principal
“We are very proud of all our Year 11 students, and the achievements of this special cohort are a credit to themselves. It has been another challenging year, but our students have demonstrated remarkable resilience and courage throughout.
Many of our students are continuing to study with us in our 6th form, and in increasing numbers, and I am delighted to be welcoming them back in September.
“Following today’s fantastic outcomes, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our students, their families, our staff and the wider school community for their ongoing support.
We look forward to seeing our students progress on to the next stage of their education and fulfil their goals.”
Ormiston Bushfield Academy
Top performers
- Esme who successfully achieved seven Grade 9s, one Grade 8 and one Distinction*
- Ella impressively achieved seven Grade 9s, one Grade 8 and one Distinction
- Harvey achieved six Grade 9s, one Grade 8 and one Distinction
- Serenity secured five Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and one Distinction
- David attained three Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and one Distinction*
- Izabella, who secured four Grade 9s, three Grade 8s and one Grade 7
- Isabella achieved three Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and two Grade 7s
Ormiston Bushfield Academy
“Everyone at Ormiston Bushfield Academy is delighted with the progress achieved by so many individuals.
Whilst there have been a large number of top performing students achieving the highest grades, the Academy celebrates with all students who have overcome so much this year and performed beyond expectations.
“As a result of today’s success, there are an increasing number of students moving into OBA’s 6th form, which similarly celebrated success with its Post-16 outcomes last week.”
Pupils celebrate contributing to the school’s best ever results
Bourne Grammar School- Best ever results
Headteacher Alastair Anderson
“These results are evidence of the students determination to succeed, ably supported by our outstanding teachers. Such high levels of support and a positive, dynamic culture ensures that staff and students alike enjoy coming to school each morning and aspire to achieve their best.
Our wonderful Year 11 students can stand tall today, proud of their outstanding success in the most difficult of times.”
Bourne Grammar School- Best ever results
20% of all results were Grade 9s, 42% were Grade 8 or 9 and 62% were Grade 7 or above. Four students achieved a clean sweep of grade 9s
12 students achieved exclusively 8 and 9 grades
A provisional analysis of the data also suggests the highest Attainment 8 scores the school has ever seen.
Sit Harry Smith Community College
Dawn White, Principal
“Our students, as with all others across the country, have faced so much upheaval over the past couple of years. The resilience that they have shown under such conditions is remarkable.
They have continually demonstrated positive attitudes towards their learning along with a willingness to achieve their absolute best and we couldn’t be prouder of them”.