Well done to students at St John Fisher who took GCSE exams this year and have received their results today

Achieving these results has been a difficult journey for this year group due to the pandemic and the periods of school closures because of the two lockdowns.

The students must be congratulated for their determination to succeed even when things were very challenging. These results today have shown that they have done this.

Thank you to all parents and teachers who have supported our students to do their best and congratulations to all.