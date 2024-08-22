GCSE results in Peterborough: Live blog as thousands of students learn their grades
All of the results from schools in the city will be recorded on the live blog below.
LIVE: GCSE results revealed to students in Peterborough
Key Events
- The national percentage of 4/C or above grades was 67.6%
Exam results celebrations for Richard Barnes Academy students
Richard Barnes Academy is an Alternative Provision setting, based across two campuses in Peterborough.
It works with students who are unable to access mainstream education, educating and raising aspirations of young people from the ages of 4 to 18. Its dedicated teaching and support staff work closely with students and their families to reintegrate students back into mainstream education, or different specialist settings.
Pupils at Stanground Academy celebrate GCSE results
Matthew Van Lier, Principal at Stanground Academy
“This is such a fabulous day for the pupils of Stanground Academy. They have worked so hard, listened to their teachers and achieved some amazing grades; we are incredibly proud of them.
This day is so special as many of them have achieved the grades required to return to our growing Sixth Form where they will become role models for future generations.
It is wonderful to see the smiles on their faces and share in their success; it is truly a day to remember.
I would like to thank every member of our Academy’s community who has supported our pupils to achieve this excellent standard which is very much aligned to our vision of providing a ‘world class education’ in order to change the lives of our young people.”
Pupils at Stanground Academy celebrate GCSE results
While all pupils have done well, some individual highlights include:
- Oskar, who achieved 10 GCSE qualifications, with six of them at the highest grade 9.
- Marieta, who received 10 GCSE qualifications, with three at grade 9, four at grade 7 and the remainder above a grade 5.
- Thomas, who has successfully achieved 10 GCSE qualifications, with three at grade 9, four at grade 8, and the remainder above a grade 5.
- Faith, who earned nine GCSE qualifications, with one at grade 9, five at grade 8 and the remainder above a grade 5.
- Rafael, who has received 10 GCSE qualifications, with four at grade 9 and a qualification in his home language, Portuguese.
- Jakub, who achieved 10 GCSE qualifications, with two at the highest grade, four at grade 8, and the remainder above a grade 4.
Pupils at Stanground Academy celebrate GCSE results
GCSE success at The King's (The Cathedral) School
Headteacher, John Harrison
“Students and parents should be incredibly proud of these achievements. Students have worked in close partnership with our teaching staff and thoroughly deserve these impressive results.
"The school is rightly proud of the quality of support staff have provided for the students throughout their education at the school and we wish them all the very best for the next stage of their education.”
GCSE success at The King's (The Cathedral) School
Students and staff at the King’s (The Cathedral) School were celebrating another outstanding set of GCSE examination results with nearly half of all grades achieved at level 9-7 (A*-A) and 90% of all grades at levels 9-4 (A*-C). The school is anticipating that over 75% of the year group will continue to study at the school's sixth form and complete A Levels in their chosen subjects. With over 12% of grades at Level 9 (A*), The school remains one of highest performing in the region
GCSE success at The King's (The Cathedral) School
Hampton Gardens delighted with the outcomes for students
Kevin Ainslie, Head of School
‘This is a really pleasing set of GCSE results for Hampton Gardens and we are delighted with the achievements of our students.
This cohort has demonstrated a real desire to succeed, coupled with high levels of resilience and an impressive work rate. I would like to thank all the staff at Hampton Gardens for their hard work and dedication in supporting our students to achieve these outcomes.
I am also grateful for the support and engagement from the parents and carers of our students during their time at Hampton Gardens.
The school is very proud of the students and pleased that many of them will be continuing the next stage of their educational journey with us, and for those moving onto a new chapter of their educational experience I wish them all the very best and hope they build on the excellent foundations made at Hampton Gardens.’
Hampton Gardens delighted with the outcomes for students
Notable individual GCSE performances at Hampton Gardens School include the following who achieved a crop of results across the highest grades:
Lauren Agyeman – Nine grade 9s
Amber Morgenthaler – Six grade 9s, one Distinction star, one grade 8 and one grade 7.
Rebecca Musgrave - Five grade 9s and four grade 8s
Alex Harlow – Five grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grades 7s
Jessica Osborne – Two grade 9s, one Distinction star, five grade 8s, one grade 7
In addition, the following Hampton Gardens students gained GCSE results that demonstrate that
they have made impressive progress during their time at school:
Matilda Cleveland
Evelina Xanthopoulou
Ramazan Ekici
Gabija Zipkaite
Gabriela Kamoda
Rishi Sanghani
Liliana West
Celebrations at Ormiston Bushfield Academy as students collect their GCSE grades
Celebrations at Ormiston Bushfield Academy as students collect their GCSE grades
Dennis Kirwan, Principal at Ormiston Bushfield Academy
“It is excellent to see so many of our Year 11 students receive such remarkable results today. They have been working so hard over the past few years and we are delighted for them.
“Each and every student has an exciting future ahead of them. I know we will be all championing them and can’t wait to hear all about their next steps, including continuing working closely with the many learners entering our sixth form in September.”
Celebrations at Ormiston Bushfield Academy as students collect their GCSE grades
Some of the individual standout achievements include:
- Ami M who successfully achieved grade 9s in biology, physics, chemistry, history, economics, Japanese and mathematics, as well as grade 8s in English literature, English language and a Distinction* in ICT.
- Elenora N who achieved grade 9s in English literature, English language, Italian, Spanish, design & technology, and grade 8s in physics, mathematics and history. She also achieved a Distinction* in health and social care and grade 7s in chemistry and biology.
- Gabriela G is delighted with grade 9s in English language, French, history and Portuguese, as well as grade 8 in mathematics, English literature, economics, geography, and combined science.
- Ed W worked hard to achieve grade 9s in design & technology, English language and English literature. He also achieved grade 8s in mathematics, computer science, chemistry, biology, physics and music.
- The academy’s skilled linguist Giorgia N achieved grade 9s in Italian, French and Spanish. She also secured grade 8s in mathematics and English literature.
Oundle School
Sarah Kerr-Dineen, Head of Oundle School
“We are immensely proud of the (I)GCSE results our pupils have achieved this year.
These results reflect their hard work and determination alongside the support of our teaching staff and the wider Oundle community.
We are greatly looking forward to welcoming this talented cohort back to continue their studies in the Sixth Form, where we are confident they will continue to flourish.”
In addition to the overall success, there were some exceptional individual performances. Eleven pupils achieved eleven straight grade 9s, amassing 121 top grades between them.
A further eighteen pupils achieved straight grade 9s and 8s, while an additional forty pupils achieved straight grades 9-7.
Pupils at Oundle School are celebrating another year of excellent (I)GCSE results.
This year, 30% of all grades awarded were grade 9, 53% were grade 9 or 8, while 74% were graded 9-7. Remarkably, as with last year, grade 9 was the most common grade achieved by Oundle pupils, with the average grade being 7.4.
Stamford School Announces GCSE Results for 2024
Mark Steed, Interim Principal and CEO of Stamford School
“I am delighted to see an upward trend in this year’s results at Stamford for both A Level and GCSE.
Our ambition as a school is to ensure academic excellence with pastoral support and ample opportunity for young people. Students, parents, and teaching colleagues should be encouraged by the direction of travel that these results represent.
Well done to the students and staff for all their hard work.”