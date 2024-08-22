“This is such a fabulous day for the pupils of Stanground Academy. They have worked so hard, listened to their teachers and achieved some amazing grades; we are incredibly proud of them.

This day is so special as many of them have achieved the grades required to return to our growing Sixth Form where they will become role models for future generations.

It is wonderful to see the smiles on their faces and share in their success; it is truly a day to remember.

I would like to thank every member of our Academy’s community who has supported our pupils to achieve this excellent standard which is very much aligned to our vision of providing a ‘world class education’ in order to change the lives of our young people.”