GCSE Results Day 2023: All of the pictures from across Peterborough schools

Peterborough students received their GCSE results on Thursday (August 24).
By Ben Jones
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 15:50 BST

Students across Peterborough have been collecting their GCSE results today, with school’s praising their students for their hard work and perseverance through what has been a Covid-hit school journey leading up to this year’s exams.

The Peterborough Telegraph has been running a live blog as all of the results from school’s were published throughout the day.

SEE: GCSE Results Day: Students across Peterborough learn what grades they have achieved

Across the board, the number of top grades have fallen from last year but still remain higher than those seen in 2019, with students having been pre-warned that efforts were being made to return grading to pre-pandemic levels.

Nationally, the number of students getting at least a 4 or a C - considered a "standard pass" - fell from 73.2% in 2022 to 68.2% this year.

There were a number of success stories in Peterborough though and below are a series of the best images from across the city as students finally had their nervous wait ended on Thursday.

Featured schools: The King’s School, Ormiston Bushfield Academy, Stanground Academy, Thomas Deacon Academy, Queen Katharine Academy, City of Peterborough Academy, Bourne Grammar School, Nene Park Academy, Arthur Mellows Village College and Ken Stimpson Community School.

Happy students with their results.

1. King’s (The Cathedral) School

Happy students with their results. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

Phoebe and Tare-Anna celebrate their success together.

2. Ormiston Bushfield Academy

Phoebe and Tare-Anna celebrate their success together. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

Aden and Lewis look very happy with the results of their efforts.

3. Ormiston Bushfield Academy

Aden and Lewis look very happy with the results of their efforts. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

Mia, Lily-Beth and Kayden. Lilly- Beth successfully achieved grade 9 in maths, English, combined science and history and grade 8 in English Literature, French, and art and a Distinction grade in performing arts.

4. Ormiston Bushfield Academy

Mia, Lily-Beth and Kayden. Lilly- Beth successfully achieved grade 9 in maths, English, combined science and history and grade 8 in English Literature, French, and art and a Distinction grade in performing arts. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph

