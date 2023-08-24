Peterborough students received their GCSE results on Thursday (August 24).

Students across Peterborough have been collecting their GCSE results today, with school’s praising their students for their hard work and perseverance through what has been a Covid-hit school journey leading up to this year’s exams.

The Peterborough Telegraph has been running a live blog as all of the results from school’s were published throughout the day.

Across the board, the number of top grades have fallen from last year but still remain higher than those seen in 2019, with students having been pre-warned that efforts were being made to return grading to pre-pandemic levels.

Nationally, the number of students getting at least a 4 or a C - considered a "standard pass" - fell from 73.2% in 2022 to 68.2% this year.

There were a number of success stories in Peterborough though and below are a series of the best images from across the city as students finally had their nervous wait ended on Thursday.

Featured schools: The King’s School, Ormiston Bushfield Academy, Stanground Academy, Thomas Deacon Academy, Queen Katharine Academy, City of Peterborough Academy, Bourne Grammar School, Nene Park Academy, Arthur Mellows Village College and Ken Stimpson Community School.

1 . King’s (The Cathedral) School Happy students with their results. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales

2 . Ormiston Bushfield Academy Phoebe and Tare-Anna celebrate their success together. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales

3 . Ormiston Bushfield Academy Aden and Lewis look very happy with the results of their efforts. Photo: Peterborough Telegraph Photo Sales