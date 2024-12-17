Experienced school governor joins Peterborough Keys Academies Trust as Trustee

Mr Simon Ratcliffe, a business owner and an experienced school governor has been appointed as a Trustee for the Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT).

Mr Ratcliffe, a partner of Beyond M&A, a company specialising in technical due diligence for investors, comes with thirty-years commercial experience and eight years of governance experience with a deep commitment to supporting educational excellence.

Following the conclusion of his tenure at a previous school, Mr Ratcliffe faced challenges finding a new placement, even amidst a national shortage of school governors in the UK. After registering on the governorship website, PKAT approached him with an opportunity that stood out.“I was incredibly impressed by the quality of education provided by PKAT and their progressive approach to Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND),” said Mr Ratcliffe. “It’s an honour to join such a forward-thinking trust, and I’m excited to contribute my experience to help them continue to thrive.”In addition to his work in governance, he is the author of ‘Lessons From My Father’ and self-employed professional, bringing a unique perspective and set of skills to PKAT. His appointment reflects the Trust’s commitment to attracting individuals with diverse experiences and a passion for education.

Dr Ian Young, CEO of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust, warmly welcomed the new Trustee, saying: “We are thrilled to have Mr Ratcliffe join our Board of Trustees. His extensive experience will be an invaluable asset, and we look forward to collaborating with him.”

In addition, PKAT is actively seeking new school governors to support its five academies across Peterborough. The trust is looking for individuals from diverse professional and personal backgrounds.

Dr Young encouraged applications, stating: “PKAT wants to dispel the misconception that you must have a child at the school to become a governor. If you’re passionate about making a difference, this could be the perfect role for you.”

Mr Ratcliffe said: “Serving as a school governor is highly beneficial for career advancement. It provides valuable insights into strategic thinking and the practice of ‘eyes on, hands-off delegation,’ an essential skill that can be effectively applied in a business context.”

In PKAT, local governors support the Trust Board to carry out the three main functions, strategic leadership, accountability and assurance and engagement. The focus of local governors is particularly on educational standards and improvement, safeguarding, special educational needs and stakeholder engagement.Head of Governance, Emma Stephens-Dunn from PKAT explained: “School governors play a vital role in education: a strong Academy Committee ensures robust debate, which in turn leads to better educational outcomes for children. Academy Committees need a variety of perspectives and thrive with people from different backgrounds and lived experiences. If you would like to make a difference in your community and develop your own professional skills at the same time, then volunteering as a school governor is something you should consider. Benefits include developing your professional skills and experience such as team working, holding to account and chairing; building relationships and networks in your locality, and supporting children and young people in your community.”

To find out how you can become a governor in your local school, contact Emma Stephens-Dunn - [email protected].