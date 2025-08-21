Exam results celebrations for Richard Barnes Academy learners

Learners at Richard Barnes Academy, part of Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET), celebrated as they received their exam results today.

Richard Barnes Academy is an Alternative Provision setting, based across two campuses in Peterborough. It supports students who cannot access mainstream education, educating and raising the aspirations of young people aged 4 to 18. The teaching and support staff work closely with students and their families to help students return to mainstream education or move to other specialist settings.

Claire Everton, Principal of Richard Barnes Academy, said: “I am so incredibly proud of our learners as they collect their exam results today. What they’ve achieved is all down to the hard work and determination they have shown during their time here.

“Every learner follows a learning pathway that suits their needs, and our wonderful staff work closely with them to inspire and support them to reach their potential.

Among the stand-out successes are:

Max, achieving a suite of strong qualifications including one Grade 6, two Grade 5s and one Grade 4.

Alfie, achieving two Grade 4’s, two Level 2 Passes in robust BTEC qualifications, and a BTEC Level 2 Merit.

In addition, Hiba, Maheen, Ruby, Sonia and Ethan H were all successful in achieving Grade 4+ or equivalent Level 2 Qualifications in both Maths and English.

Claire added: “We value the strong partnership we have with families, because working together helps us provide the best possible support for our young people. This teamwork creates a positive and ambitious atmosphere across Richard Barnes Academy.

“Today’s results reflect the progress our students have made, and there are many individual successes to celebrate. We wish all our students the very best as they take the next step, whether that’s an apprenticeship, further education, or another exciting opportunity.”

At the heart of Richard Barnes Academy is a commitment to providing a holistic education that enables every learner to become the best version of themselves - academically, personally, and socially. This ethos guides everything the academy does, ensuring students leave not only with qualifications but with the confidence and skills to succeed in life.

For more information about Richard Barnes Academy, please visit: rjba.education/